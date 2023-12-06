SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Finding an affordable home is getting more difficult, especially when it comes to studio and one bedroom apartments. That’s according to new research from Augustana University.

Not too long ago, a report said Sioux Falls needed thousands of affordable homes for families, with three or four bedrooms.

Now a new study says the city needs more than 3,500 affordable one bedroom and studio apartments.

Members of the Accessible Housing Advisory Board were surprised by the change.

The report looked at households with incomes that are lower than 30% of the median income.

“Where the study is saying this is kind of the basic minimum of what’s needed to have affordable housing,” says Vice-Chair Accessible Housing Advisory Board Aspen Thorstenson.

For a single person, that’s an income of less than $20,000 a year, which doesn’t leave much money for rent.

“So then that correlates to about $500 per month that that individual can spend on housing,” says Housing Development Manager City of Sioux Falls Logan Penfield.

Something they’ve seen is that many people are buying below their income level, taking away the only apartments that some people can afford.

“We do have affordable housing and then we also have housing that’s not tax credit or income based that is available, but it doesn’t have the income restrictions on it,” says Thorstenson.

The new study has inspired the Accessible Housing Advisory Board to ask for the public’s help coming up with solutions.

“I think it’s a time for everybody to come together and propose new ideas and try to limit the risk on them,” says Thorstenson.

“You don’t solve housing challenges. They evolve as the community evolves. And we’re going to do our best to try to address them as they are currently,” says Penfield.

The owner of Lloyd Companies says the last time rent was around $500 without assistance was in the 1990’s.