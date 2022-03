SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Xcel Energy says it’s increasing staffing and has plans in place this weekend to make sure employees, including line workers, are ready to respond in case of power outages in the region due to the severe weather in the forecast.

Xcel says you can do your part by being prepared and keep items handy like flashlights, back-up phone chargers, a first-aid kit plus bottled water and nonperishable food.