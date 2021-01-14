Xcel Energy offers tips for winter storm safety

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With winter weather moving through KELOLAND, Excel Energy is providing tips to keep customers safe.

One tip is to prepare for outages with an at home emergency kit. Items for these kits include:

Battery-powered radio or television

Flashlights

Batteries

Back up phone chargers

A phone that does not require electricity

Non-electric alarm clock

Bottled water and nonperishable food

Manual can opener

First aid kit

Extension cords (for partial outages)

Manufacturer’s instructions on how to manually open power-operated doors (e.g., garage doors)

Power outages can be reported to the company on the Xcel Energy mobile app, online at xcelenergy.com/out or by phone by calling 1-800-895-1999. You can also text ‘OUT’ to 98936. You can view current power outages online.

If you are using a space heater in the event of an outage, be sure to read the manufacturer’s instructions and warning labels to avoid fire risks. Additionally, inspect heaters for cracked or broken plugs and connections; don’t use it if they are frayed, worn or damaged, and never leave a space heater unattended.

Xcel also says that people encountering downed powerlines should assume that the line is carrying power and move away from the area immediatly.

Downed lines should be reported immediately by calling 1-800-895-1999.