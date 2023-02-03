SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday is an extra special birthday for a World War II Veteran.

Ken Salisbury is celebrating a century of life.

At 19, he served in World War II as a radio operator, mostly aboard C-47 planes.

“We would make sure the communications were okay. That all of that was in order all the time,” Ken Salisbury said.

Tally Salisbury says her father has always been passionate about helping others, and he lived his life honoring the sacrifices of those who died in the war.

“He got the flu and he couldn’t go up in the airplane and so his best friend took his place as a radio operator on the flight and that plane didn’t come back,” Ken’s daughter Tally Salisbury.

As Ken marks 100 years, he has some advice for younger generations.

“When they’re in high school that they look at that time to figure out what they want to do and then join the university or college that you need to do to learn,” Salisbury said.

Ken says his wife makes him proud about his life.

“I have a wonderful wife. She has stayed with me all this time,” Ken Salisbury said.

Another milestone celebration is coming this fall.

The two will celebrate 75 years together.

Ken had a birthday celebration Friday afternoon at Good Samaritan Society’s Sioux Falls Village.