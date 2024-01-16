RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Sanford Underground Research Facility in Lead works with the South Dakota School of Mines and recently researchers have shown some progress in the CASPAR Project.

CASPAR is helping scientists understand the evolution of the first stars and the early universe.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Well we are simulating the nuclear reactions that produce the energy in stars. And are also responsible for the creation of the chemical elements,” Physics Professor Frank Strieder said.

Part of what makes SURF unique is the working relationship with South Dakota School of Mines.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for a lot of students that they wouldn’t normally get as an undergraduate or even as a graduate student to get hands-on with world leading experiments, in a world-class lab like Sanford Lab,” PHD Candidate Mark Hanhardt said.

Projects like CASPAR and the facilities SURF offers are helping grow the South Dakota School of Mines Physics department, which over the past decade has increased by more than 300% of students participating in the program to more than 55 different individuals.

“The students have the opportunity to contribute to world-class, world-leading research, while we still have the capabilities to pay individual attention to our students,” Strieder said.

“By studying these nuclear reactions, these nuclear fusion reactions we can get a better understanding of how the stars work. How they burn, how they generate energy over the course of their life and most importantly, how they generate new elements,” Hanhardt said.

CASPAR is a small particle accelerator located nearly a mile underground at SURF.