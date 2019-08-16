Woman saved by coworkers after cardiac arrest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Employees at the Leif Ericson Camp in Sioux Falls are receiving recognition today after their quick action helped save a life.

Chris Dieters has many reasons to celebrate with her fellow Leif Ericson Camp coworkers today. Just last week while at work, she suffered from cardiac arrest.

“Pretty much just a normal day, I was done with my day and I was loading stuff in the car, we were going on vacation the next day, and all I remember is hugging one of the counselors goodbye and I woke up the next day at 10 in the morning with my husband telling me I had a cardiac arrest,” saved by coworkers, Chris Dieters said.

What she didn’t know at the time was that these employees helped save her life. 21-year-old Nick Rovang was one that sprang into action right away.

“I was walking with Mike Murphy who works for the fire department and he got notification on his phone that there was a call there and so he sprinted up front to be a first responder and sprinted to the back to get the AED,” helped save a life, Nick Rovang said.

But that’s not all her coworkers did for her.

“I started the compressions on Chris for the CPR,” helped save a life, Don Schmidt said. “That’s what was going through my mind was to continue the compressions.”

Now these people are being recognized by the Sioux Falls Fire Rescue with a Citizen Hero Award.

“I’m so proud to be part of this staff, they just did a tremendous job, everybody played a part and we had training and everybody knew what to do, to be a part of it, what makes me feel better is Chris is sitting right over there, she’s talking to us, she’s smiling,” Schmidt said.

Leaving Dieters thankful to have coworkers like these.

“There’s nothing I could give them or do for them that would equal what they deserve,” Dieters said.

Dieters has about six weeks of recovery time.