Woman accused of using company credit card in $150,000 theft

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman is accused of stealing more than $150,000 from her former employer.

Molly Ades was the office coordinator at Summit Food Services for five years. During that time, court papers say she used company credit cards to buy tens of-thousands of dollars worth of prepaid credit cards from office supply stores.

The affidavit says she also used the company cards to buy everything from groceries and children’s books to jewelry to flights. Ades turned herself in on Monday, and is currently out on bond.