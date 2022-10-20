SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The late Harvey Wollman remained politically active right up to the end. The former South Dakota governor died Tuesday at the age of 87. Just days earlier, he appeared at a campaign event for the current crop of Democrats running for office.

A meeting this month with gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith was one of Harvey Wollman’s last public appearances before his death.

“And that was really important to him and was so glad to be there and part of that night to be up there for Jamie up in Aberdeen,” Harvey Wollman’s son Daniel said.

Wollman’s son Daniel says his dad was proud to be a member of the Democratic Party, but adds that he was always ready to cross party lines during his time in Pierre.

“He would work with others, whether in his own party, or the other party to accomplish good legislation,” Daniel Wollman said.

Daniel Wollman says his dad was especially proud of being the prime sponsor of a bill that created the medical school at the University of South Dakota.

“I think the medical school was the right decision, we have a couple hundred of our own kids getting medical education, we graduated our first class,” Harvey Wollman said in 1977.

“At the time, we did not have a 4-year medical school in South Dakota and there was a need to be able to educate and train doctors for the specific work and unique work in rural communities of South Dakota and throughout the Midwest,” Daniel Wollman said.

Daniel Wollman says his father always placed the community and state’s interest ahead of political gain. And his commitment of service to others has been an inspiration to future generations.

“What he taught me was the value of hard work, love for family and a faith that will guide me all of my days,” Daniel Wollman said.

Wollman’s funeral will be Monday in Huron. Governor Noem has ordered Flags to fly at half-staff until then.