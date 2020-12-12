Wisconsin Supreme Court in Saturday session for Trump case

FILE – In this Nov. 20, 2020, file photo, election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee hand recount of presidential votes at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee. President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Wisconsin seeking to disqualify hundreds of thousands of ballots in a longshot attempt to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s win in the battleground state he lost by nearly 20,700 votes. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh File)

MADISON, WI. (Associated Press) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court is meeting in a rare weekend session to consider President Donald Trump’s lawsuit seeking to overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the battleground state.

The high court agreed to take the case at Trump’s urgent request Friday, soon after a state judge ruled against him and with Monday’s Electoral College vote bearing down.

The court is controlled 4-3 by conservatives, but its willingness to hear arguments in the case Saturday isn’t necessarily an indicator of how it will rule. The court previously refused to hear the case before it went through lower courts, and a majority of justices have openly questioned whether the remedy Trump seeks is appropriate.