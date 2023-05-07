WISCONSIN (KELO) — A police officer in western Wisconsin died after being shot last night.

Information is very limited at the time but authorities say there is no threat to the public. Police blocked off roads near the intersection of two county roads in Glenwood City — about an hour east of the Twin Cities. The Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police tweeted last night “Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of another Wisconsin law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty tonight. The fourth this year, the third in less than a month.”