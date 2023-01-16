Wintry precipitation has returned to KELOLAND.

Scattered light snow showers are falling in western, central, and northeast South Dakota. East central KELOLAND is dealing with a wintry mix, which includes areas of freezing drizzle and freezing rain.

The wintry mix will continue through the morning hours before switching to light snow late this afternoon and evening.

Snow amounts in KELOLAND will range from a trace to three inches. Ice accumulation will also be watched as a tenth of an inch of ice or more will be possible in east central KELOLAND.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect today and tonight due to the snow and ice. Use caution when outdoors.

Highs today will be in the 20s and 30s with northerly winds of 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts.

Light snow showers or flurries will greet some of us in eastern KELOLAND tomorrow morning; otherwise, expect a decrease in cloud cover and seasonal temperatures.

We’re still watching the next system for later in the week. This one will mainly affect southeast KELOLAND with snow starting Wednesday night into Thursday. Winter Storm Watches are already posted for Nebraska, stay tuned.

