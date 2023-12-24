SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A winter storm is forecast for much of South Dakota.

Conditions vary from whiteout to ice and rain throughout areas of KELOLAND.

South Dakota Department of Transportation 511 traffic cameras show whiteout conditions along Interstate 90 near Kimball, while in northwestern Iowa, the Dickinson County Emergency Management social media account shared a photo of a downed power line due to ice accumulation.

In Sioux Falls, the Sioux Falls Police Department said road conditions in two are “less than ideal” and drivers should slow down and drive carefully.

Snowfall totals

How much snow to expect depends on where you live.

Below is the forecasted snowfall amounts throughout KELOLAND.

The heaviest snow will come to south-central and portions of southeastern KELOLAND. That is the area of KELOLAND under the Blizzard Warning.

SD road conditions

Many roads across South Dakota are wet and slippery. No roads are closed currently. To monitor road conditions, you can look a the South Dakota 511 website.

The South Dakota 511 also has cameras along the roadways. Below are some pictures taken today.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol has also been responding to crashes. Posts on their Facebook warn people to drive safely if they need to drive at all.

Closeline

As weather conditions change, check the KELOLAND Closeline for the latest school and business closings across South Dakota. Several cities also put snow emergency information on the Closeline.

Gavin’s Point Dam in Yankton will be closed after 6:00 P.M. December 24.

Live cams

You can watch as the snow falls across South Dakota by visiting our KELOLAND Live Cam page. It includes views from more than 30 communities in the area so you can watch as the weather changes.