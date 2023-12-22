A LOT going on over the next several days…

The well above average temperatures will continue tomorrow. Highs will warm to the 40s and 50s with a partly sunny and increasing southerly wind. This is at a time when average highs are in the 20s and 30s. Enjoy the warmth because colder air is on the way.

Before the cold arrives, rain is likely in eastern KELOLAND starting tomorrow evening. Some of the rain will extend into central KELOLAND tomorrow night, but the bulk of the rain is expected near the James River Valley and east. At the same time, southwest South Dakota will start to get snow and STRONG northwest winds.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES are in effect for southwest KELOLAND tomorrow evening through noon Sunday. The combination of snow and wind in the advisory will cause travel problems, be alert for changing weather conditions.

Christmas Eve will start with snow in western South Dakota while rain continues in eastern KELOLAND. There will be a switch over to snow in central South Dakota late Sunday afternoon.

Snow will slowly come to an end Christmas Day morning in western and central South Dakota while eastern KELOLAND will have the switch to snow as we go through the day.

Periods of snow will continue in eastern and southeast KELOLAND on Tuesday.

Forecast snow amounts will be monitored closely. This is looking like a multi-day event for many with a lot of moisture. In fact, parts of eastern and southeast KELOLAND will receive an inch or more of rain before switching to snow.

The switch to snow is the key to how much to expect. As of now, the risk is there for amounts of 3” and more through Tuesday.

Temperatures will eventually start to feel more like winter as we go through next week. Of course, any snow cover we have will play a role in how warm we get during the day. As of now, we have temperatures cooling the later we go through the week returning closer to average by Thursday and/or Friday.