SOUTHEASTERN S.D. (KELO) — A winter storm watch is in effect for southeastern South Dakota from Sunday through Monday evening.

Winter Storm Watch for the counties of: Bon Homme, Cedar, Clay, Dixon, Knox, Thurston, Union, Wayne and Yankton.

Heavy snow is possible with snow accumulations of more than six inches. This will cause slippery road conditions.

Road conditions across South Dakota could change quickly as the weather develops. Drivers can get an idea of what to expect on the South Dakota 511 website.

As weather conditions change, check the KELOLAND Closeline for the latest school and business closings across South Dakota. Several cities also put snow emergency information on the Closeline.

You can watch as the snow falls across South Dakota by visiting our KELOLAND Live Cam page. It includes views from more than 30 communities in the area so you can watch as the weather changes.