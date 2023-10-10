A large storm system is moving toward KELOLAND and several rounds of rain and some snow will be heading our way. First, a winter storm watch has been posted for Thursday in the area shaded in yellow. This means there is the potential for several inches of heavy wet snow in the watch area. This does not include Rapid City at this time.

The chances of 3 inches of snow are very good across the central and northern Black Hills.

There is even a “moderate” chance of 6″ of snow in the orange shaded area. That’s at least a 50% chance.

The weather forecast the next couple of days looks quiet and mild. We expect a large area of 60 degree temperatures today, with more 60s anticipated tomorrow. Rain chances will begin to develop West River Wednesday night evening, with additional developments south into Nebraska.

On Futurecast below, you can see the track of the storm system through Nebraska into northers Iowa by Friday. This will put much of KELOLAND into a good position for areas of heavy rain, strong winds, and overall blustery conditions. The system could easily linger into Saturday morning.

Here’s a closer look at the wind forecast.

The rain track is tied to the low pressure track as well. Amounts over 1 inch look likely along the path shown in the yellow and orange below.

Temperatures will stay below normal as the storm system departs of the region.

Here are the details of the forecast.