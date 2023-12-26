After a busy weekend and Christmas forecast, we continue with winter weather headlines across KELOLAND today. Here are some of the maps we are working on at this hour.

Ice continues to coat the trees in the Eureka area. Temperatures have been warming across the northeast corner of SD, but we still have ice storm warning headlines until noon.

The road report as of 7am continues to show no travel advisories north of Rapid City due to the snow and heavy wind. We also have no travel advisories from Pierre southward toward the Nebraska border as highlighted in yellow on the map below.

On radar, you can see the scope of this system, with rain and warm air on the front side, and heavy wet snow with strong north winds on the backside of the storm. The low pressure center has been shifting westward the past 12 to 18 hours. It’s expected to stall and then resume a track to the southeast tonight and tomorrow.

The map below shows the strongest wind gusts the past 24 hours.

Blizzard warnings remain in effect for much of western SD. Winds have been strong as snow continues to fall in these areas. Farther east, warmer temperatures are leading to improving conditions. Ice storm warnings are set to expire by noon in the northeast. Meanwhile, a winter weather advisory is also in effect for Huron and Mitchell. Sioux Falls is not included in any of these headlines as of 7am this morning.

Futurecast continues to show the system wrapping up areas of snow in western SD today. Temperatures are just cold enough to support the snow. Sioux Falls could see a few patches of flurries or light snow today, but nothing heavy. The snow band is expected to shrink in both intensity and areal coverage tonight and tomorrow as is slowly shifts to the south and east.

Here are the details of the forecast.