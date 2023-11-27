RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) –The Rapid City Parks Department is releasing a long list of winter activities and events for the upcoming season.

The winter guide program has grown from 23 to 44 pages of activities and events for all to enjoy.

This is the third guide program Parks and Recreation puts together during the year to help get people out and about in Rapid City.

“This guide is really to get that information out to parents and let them know, hey this is what we are offering. Whether you’re new to the area or you’re just not sure what we offer,” Parks and Recreation Specialist Lindsey Myers said.

The Roosevelt Swim Center is open year-round and has options for all swimmers.

“So we have a lot of activities here at the swim center that we provide through the winter. We have swim lessons for adults and kids, we have water polo, we have water exercise classes, and land classes,” Swim Center Program Specialist Teaghan Slagle said.

The swim center opens its doors early to allow for everyone to enjoy the pool.

“We don’t necessarily provide swim lessons during the two-week break that school is out so we do offer open swim starting at noon on those two weeks that school is out,” Slagle said.

From basketball to volleyball, to ice skating lessons, the Parks and Recreation Department has its online winter guide of 44 detailed pages to help you and your friends and family have fun this winter season.

“We’re trying to go a little bit more in-depth of the programs that we offer as far as ice skating to swimming lessons to the Badlands Sabers hockey that play over at the Roosevelt Park Ice Arena,” Myers said.

Whether it’s family fun, looking to unleash your competitive drive, or just taking in the holiday events, this winter guide has something for everyone.

If you want to check out the Winter Guide for yourself, you can find the guide here.