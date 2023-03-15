SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories First@4 in KELOLAND On The Go.

Get ready for another blast of winter weather to end the week.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is expected to sign a bill into law to make school meals free for all students.

Dozens of Minnesota students and advocates marched to the State Capitol this week, demanding the legislature take steps to protect their health.

Ten new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota for the past week.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will require states to evaluate cybersecurity as part of their checks on public drinking water systems.

