Winning billion dollar Mega Millions ticket sold in Michigan

DES MOINES, IA (Associated Press) — One winning ticket has been sold in the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

The top prize drawn on Friday is the third-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

The winning numbers are: 4, 26, 42, 50, 60 and a Mega Ball of 24.

The winning ticket was sold in Michigan.

The Mega Millions jackpot had been growing since Sept. 15, when a winning ticket was sold in Wisconsin.

Friday night’s drawing comes two days after a ticket sold in Maryland matched all six numbers drawn and won a $731.1 million Powerball jackpot.

