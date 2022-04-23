Strong to severe storms moved through parts of KELOLAND yesterday evening. There were a lot of reports of large hail from those storms with periods of heavy rain.

24 hour rain reports show over an inch in Aberdeen and two-thirds of an inch in Mobridge.

Some areas have rain estimates of 2-3″+. Even a report west of Britton at over 5″. Keep in mind, some of these higher reports may have been contaminated with large hail yesterday evening.

Rain will continue to switch to snow in western South Dakota this morning. It will be a cold day in western South Dakota with afternoon highs only in the 30s. East of the Missouri River, it will remain windy and warm as highs return to the 60s and 70s. BUT once winds change to the west and northwest much colder air will rush in.

Expect winds to change direction later this evening and overnight. As they do, rain will be possible for eastern KELOLAND. Lows tonight will fall to the 20s and 30s. Brrr…

At the same time, snow will continue to fly in western South Dakota. Blizzard Warnings and Winter Storm Warnings are in effect until Sunday morning. Snow amounts will end up near a foot for some, but it will be hard to measure as wind gusts will blow at 60-70 mph and stronger. Use caution when outdoors in western KELOLAND. Some of the snow will make its way into Rapid City, but the amounts will not be heavy (1-2” possible for Rapid City).

Eastern KELOLAND still has a chance for severe weather late this morning into the early afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk for severe weather for eastern KELOLAND.

Everyone will have strong winds for tomorrow. Northwest winds of 20-40 mph with higher gusts are likely. These winds will bring in much colder air with highs in the 30s, 40s, and low 50s.

Temperatures will slowly warm as we go through next week with 60s returning for many by Wednesday.