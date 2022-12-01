A warmer forecast is ahead today, but that story starts with strong winds for parts of the region. You can see the latest snow map is interesting. Much of South Dakota is snow free, but the southeast remains coated in 2-4″ right now.

The satellite map shows a fast flow of weather across the northern plains, but little moisture with expected temperature fluctuations the next 48 hours.

Our wind forecast today shows some very strong gusts across SW MN and NW IA during the day. Be alert to some patchy blowing snow in some of these areas where the snow is a bit deeper. We anticipate less wind late this afternoon and this evening.

The hourly forecast show a big increase in temperatures this afternoon in western and central SD with many areas in the 50s. Even Sioux Falls will be in the upper 30s. A cold front will enter NW KELOLAND during the morning, accompanied by stronger NW winds and a chance of snow. Sioux Falls should rise into the lower 40s ahead of the front by Midday, then see falling temperatures the rest of the day.

Here are the details of the forecast.