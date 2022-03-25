It’s a windy morning across much of central and eastern KELOLAND. Wind advisories have been posted for several areas.

The wind will be a big factor behind this Red Flag Warning posted for a large portion of KELOLAND. Fire danger will be in the extreme category in many areas.

The humidity will be low too. You can see the numbers below 20% levels in some spots by 4pm.

Winds are forecast to increase through the afternoon. Peak wind gusts will be around 50mph east of the James Valley by mid afternoon.

We’ll see less wind this weekend, but cooler temperatures will be likely. In fact, Sunday may stay in the 30s across much of the east. The biggest highlight is the chance of rain and snow by Tuesday.

The pattern ahead features an upper-level low pressure system dropping into KELOLAND from the north. This is not an overly wet pattern, but any measurable moisture is welcome news for the driest areas of KELOLAND. We’ll likely see a few more adjustments to the track and intensity of this storm. Another system will track to our south late next week.

In the meantime, hold onto your hat as highs rise into the upper 40s and lower 50s across much of KELOLAND.

North winds will decrease tonight as temperatures fall into the teens in eastern KELOLAND by Saturday morning.

Less wind will feel better tomorrow, but temperatures will remain below normal in much of eastern KELOLAND.

The weather will stay a bit chilly on Sunday, but 50s should return by Monday. We’ll continue to watch the rain and snow chances by Tuesday and Wednesday.