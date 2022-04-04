It is a foggy start in parts of KELOLAND. You can see that fog picture below in Mobridge.

Precipitation is expected this week between all the rain and snow chances through Thursday. The best chances will be in the northeast.

It will be dry in the west with Red Flag Warnings in effect today.

The drought monitor continues to take center stage across the west and northwest.

The week ahead shows several rain and snow chances as an upper level low pressure brings lots of wind to the region. In fact, the wind machine won’t improve until Friday.

The animation below shows the timeline on the wind. We have a few periods where winds will gust 40-60mph.

Temperatures will be trending below normal this week, but a warmer trend is likely by the weekend. Notice the sharp changes next week.

A storm system next week may bring us a much more active pattern days 7-10.