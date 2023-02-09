Areas of snow continue to fall in parts of western SD this morning, including the northern Black Hills. You can see that trend with video taken from Deadwood LIVE CAM earlier this morning.

Winter weather advisories have been posted for the areas shaded in blue until noon.

The mild weather from yesterday is on pause, but we finally made it above 40 in Sioux Falls. We may see similar conditions starting this weekend into early next week.

The official snow depth in Sioux Falls is 15″, but we are losing snow quickly West River.

Futurecast shows steady or slowly falling temperatures today across much of the region with the blustery northwest winds. Temperatures will trend colder tonight East River with lows in the single digits. Sunshine tomorrow will help our temperatures climb back into the 20s east, with 40s and 50s returning to central and western KELOLAND.

The snow today looks light, with a coating of snow possible for part of the west through noon. Numbers will stay closer to a trace in most spots East River.

Here’s a look at all the wind coming through KELOLAND today. Gusts over 40 mph will be quite common, but we already see improvement coming for western SD this afternoon. Winds will taper off across the rest of KELOLAND this evening.

The pattern still looks dry for KELOLAND into early next week. Most of the active storm tracks will stay to our south through the middle of the month. The pattern toward the end of the 10 day forecast will be interesting to watch as colder air dives into the plains. We’ll be watching the data closely.

Here are the forecast details.