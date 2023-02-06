Good morning! We are starting the day with areas of snow in the Black Hills, which you can clearly see at Terry Peak early this morning. More snow is on the way for that area.

You can see the precipitation developing in far western SD. The amounts outside the Black Hills should stay light.

A winter weather advisory has been posted for the central and northern Black Hills through the afternoon.

The week ahead will be mild overall, but areas with the deepest snow will still fail to reach the full potential of the pattern.

Futurecast today shows 30s and 40s today as winds switch from the south to the northwest. While winds will be strong this evening East River, most areas will experience less wind tomorrow and more sunshine.

Don’t forecast about the chance of snow on Thursday. While the amounts don’t look too heavy, the wind forecast is much stronger with gusts of 40 to 50mph possible in KELOLAND. We’ll keep you posted as we continue to refine the forecast.

Temperature trends will be mild most of the 7 day forecast, but we will be watching some temperature contrasts showing up next week. This may end up fueling the storm track through the plains.

We are already picking up on the potential for that pattern on Futurecast below, mainly after Valentine’s Day. We will continue to watch those developments as well.