The forecast will be trending cooler across KELOLAND the next few days. We expect a few areas of clouds to start the forecast, but we also expect periods of clearing the next 24 hours. The skies over Aberdeen look very nice this morning.

Here’s a look at Futurecast. You can see a narrow band of sprinkles across the southeast this morning, but this is forecast to leave this afternoon. The wind will bring cooler air to the region, with another cold front set to arrive tomorrow. West or northwest winds will increase again with that front.

You can see some of the forecasted wind speeds across the region. Notice the strong winds today, followed by the second surge tomorrow. We expect lighter winds in the forecast for Friday and Saturday.

We are expecting another surge of above normal temperatures here next week. Widespread 50s and 60s are looking likely in the forecast. Temperatures could be 20 degrees above average.

The active branch of the sub-tropical jet stream will keep most of the precipitation out of our forecast for now.

Here are the details of the forecast.