Wind Whipped Snow West, T-storms East: Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, October 13th

Snow continues to fall in western KELOLAND with the first major storm of the fall season. Winter weather advisories are in effect for Rapid City today where another 2-6″ could fall.

Heavier snow will continue to fall today in the Black Hills into far NW SD where winter storm warnings are in effect. Amounts of 18″ will not be surprising, so travel will be very difficult if not impossible.

Here’s the latest snow forecast map showing the heaviest totals near Lead the next 24 hours.

We have already had heavy rain, with 24 hour totals as of 7am at 1.74″ in Rapid City. Local t-storms East River have also produced .25″ to .50″.

Futurecast shows the timing details of additional rain rotating around the large area of low pressure. A few new t-storms late this morning into the early afternoon could be severe in parts of the east as heavy snow continues to fall in the far west. Strong winds will circulate around the storm, with south winds in Sioux Falls and NW winds at Rapid City.

Highs will still try to reach the 60s in the east, but the wind will make it feel colder, especially through the afternoon and evening.

Tonight looks chilly with lows in the 30s. 20s are likely in far western KELOLAND.

Look for 50s tomorrow with breezy west winds at 10-20 mph.

Areas of frost look possible tomorrow night in Sioux Falls, with additional frost possible Saturday morning. The weekend looks very pleasant with highs in the 60s.