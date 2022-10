SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A national park in western South Dakota will be honoring veterans next month. Wind Cave National Park will offer free tours on Veterans Day.

The park will hold tours of the Garden of Eden and a tour of the Fairgrounds on Friday, November 11. Space is limited, and reservations are recommended.

While the tour is free, there is a $1 charge if you wish to make a reservation.