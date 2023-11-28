DETROIT, MI (Skyforce) – Behind career highs from four players, the Sioux Falls Skyforce defeated the Motor City Cruise 145-127 on Tuesday night from Wayne State Fieldhouse.

Alondes Williams posted a career-high 42 points on 14-24 FGA (5-8 3PA), eight rebounds and four assists. It marked a tie for the sixth highest scoring game in 35 years of Skyforce basketball.

Drew Peterson added 28 points on 12-16 FGA and five rebounds to lead Sioux Falls (5-4). Caleb Daniels chipped in 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists (both career highs in points for Peterson and Daniels).

Detroit Pistons two-way player Stanley Umude led Motor City (5-2) with 28 points on 10-19 FGA.

Despite the game being tied 34-apiece after the first 12 minutes, the Skyforce responded and scored a season-high 41 points in the second quarter to lead 75-56 at intermission. Bryson Warren had a career-high 19 points on 7-10 FGA in the first half alone.

Williams posted 16 points on 5-9 FGA in the third quarter, as it helped build a 108-84 lead with just 12 minutes remaining.

The Cruise outscored the Force by six in the final period, but it wasn’t enough, as Sioux Falls scored the most points in a game so far this season.

Manny Camper secured a season-high 16 points and seven rebounds, while Brandon McCoy posted 14 points and 13 rebounds to round out top performers for the Force.

Sioux Falls faces the Cleveland Charge on Friday, with tip-off slated for 6:00 PM CST. Motor City hosts the Wisconsin Herd on Thursday.