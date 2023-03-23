SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Brookings School Board on Wednesday accepted the resignation of superintendent Dr. Klint Willert.

Members voted unanimously to accept the resignation during the special meeting, according to notes attached to a meeting agenda. The Brookings Register said Willert described his resignation as unconventional but it is “concurrent with current school board members goals for the (district).”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Brookings media reported that Willert’s resignation is effective June 2.

The board also approved hiring a search firm to find a new superintendent.

Willert has been at Brookings since July of 2015. Before that he had been superintendent in the Brainerd, Minnesota, school district from July of 2014 through June of 2015, when he resigned to join Brookings.