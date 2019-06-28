Will fireworks still be around in the coming years?

The 4th of July is a time for friends and family to celebrate our freedom. But the owner of Lantis Fireworks is concerned a piece of that celebration might be missing in the coming years.

‘What’s happening is going to price us out of business, if we keep adding on that, eventually people are going to say no we cant, we’ll do something else,” Lantis said.

There’s a proposal to take out a substance in fireworks that makes them.. fireworks! They have been deemed unsafe. U. S. Congressman, Dusty Johnson, explains the plan.

“We have proposed safety regulations that would take some materials out of fireworks and it would wipe out most of this store, all the materials that make the fireworks bright and engaging those would not be allowed to be put in these fireworks anymore and i just think that is a concern, as I looked at the science of it as I’ve looked at the data these fireworks are safer than they have ever been.” Johnson said.

25 percent tariffs are also being added to firework products along with the safety regulations.

“Almost 100 percent of the backyard fireworks in this country come from from china and that means that dollar for dollar, those tariffs are going to be passed on to south dakotans that means they are going to spend less on fireworks and that is going to take more out of the pockets of people like don lantis,” Johnson said.

With these new regulations, these holiday memories may not be possible.

“They all come to the firework stand, from North Dakota, South Dakota, Chicago all over they come here and then they go to the farm. They come here, there’s like a hundred of them and then they all go out to the farm and shoot the fireworks , its cool,” Lantis said.