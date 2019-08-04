White House fence project obscures tourists’ view

WASHINGTON, DC (Associated Press) — Tourists aiming for postcard-perfect photos of the White House at first couldn’t avoid black metal bicycle racks arranged to form an extra security barrier against possible fence-jumpers. But visitors now must contend with a tall white wooden barrier that’s obscuring prime views of the executive mansion.

The barrier recently went up as the National Park Service and the U.S. Secret Service began a $64 million project to install a 13-foot, 1-inch (4-meter) steel picket fence around the White House – twice as tall as the fence being replaced.

A series of White House security breaches in recent years, including in 2014 when a Texas man got into the building, led officials to conclude it was time for a taller fence.