White House aide Kudlow confirms Trump interest in Greenland

In this photo taken late Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, homes are illuminated after the sunset in Tasiilaq, Greenland. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

WASHINGTON (AP) – White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow is confirming that President Donald Trump “wants to take a look at” buying Greenland, although the semi-autonomous territory of Denmark has said it’s not for sale.

Kudlow tells “Fox News Sunday” that he won’t predict what might happen, but he calls Greenland – which is situated between the Atlantic and Arctic oceans – “a strategic place” with “a lot of valuable minerals.”

The U.S. military has operated for decades from Thule Air Base in Greenland. The northern-most U.S. base is part of the military’s global network of radars and other sensors to provide ballistic missile warning and space surveillance.