SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Country/rock band Whiskey Myer has announced they will be coming to Sioux Falls as part of their Whiskey Myers 2024 tour.

The band, billed as genre-bending and ‘Americana’ will be performing at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on May 7, 2024.

On this stop of the tour, Whiskey Myer will perform with Lukas Nelson + POTR and Reid Haughton.

The tour will run from March 8, 2024 to May 11, 2024, with some stops also including the band Red Clay Strays.

Tickets will go on sale on December 1, 2023 at 10am.