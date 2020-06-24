Where we drank and ate in April in Sioux Falls impacted sales tax revenue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls area residents bought their liquor at stores and bought groceries in supermarkets but they didn’t buy much clothing or drink much beer at bars during April.

May sales figures for April activity show a a 74% increase in liquor store sales and 74% decrease in sales at drinking establishments, according to financial reports from city finance director Shawn Pritchett. Grocery and food stores posted an 8% increase while restaurants had a 44% decrease.

“Absolutely, there was a shift in consumer behavior,” Pritchett said of spending activity in April.

April was the first full month of living with the coronavirus pandemic in Sioux Falls. Starting in mid-March many businesses shifted how they operated including how they served customers and how their employees worked. The changes came in response to guidelines from the city, the Sioux Falls Public Health, state of South Dakota and Centers for Disease Control. Residents also shifted their lifestyles based on their guidelines.

City of Sioux Falls table.

The shifts resulted in upticks in sales for some businesses and downturns for others. Overall, the city had a decline in sales tax revenue for May (based on April figures) but it wasn’t as bad as anticipated, Pritchett said.

City of Sioux Falls table.

The May financials show a 13% decrease in sales tax revenue from May of 2019. The city had been preparing for an annual decrease of 20% for 2020, Pritchett said.

The city would need a decline of 35% from now until December to reach that 20% annual decrease, he said.

That 35% decline is not likely to happen, Pritchett said.

That is good news for the city as 63% of the city’s fiscal year 2021 budget is slated to come from sales and use tax revenues. It’s slated to be 62% of the revenue for the city’s fiscal year 2020 budget.

In short, the more people spend eating, drinking, staying at motels, buying items from clothes to groceries or buying tickets to entertainment, the better it is for the city’s budget.

Pritchett said the specific May sales figures were not in yet but there are indications that sales tax revenue is increasing in Sioux Falls.

Traffic counts and mobility measures indicate that activity is increasing across the city.

Specific to the downtown area, income from parking meters shows an increase in activity, Pritchett said.

“May figures are going to be important to see the rate of recovery,” Pritchett said.

Fewer overnight guests

A business sector hit the hardest by the pandemic is lodging. Sales were down 82% in lodging in April.

“We do expect that will be one of the areas that will be slower to rebound,” Pritchett said.

Motels in the city aren’t getting as many guests because the pandemic has slowed travel by out-of-state visitors and events that attract overnight guests have been canceled or postponed.

Pritchett said there are indications that motels are seeing increased capacity. Recent sports tournaments, for example, have had a positive impact on bookings, he said.

The May report showed capacity was 81% less compared to May of 2019, Pritchett said in a report to the city council on June 23. Motels were at far less than capacity at cheaper average daily room rates than last year, he said.

City of Sioux Falls graphic. The city collects lodging tax receipts and distributes those to Experience Sioux Falls for its use.

The city collects a specific lodging fee and Business Improvement District (BID) fee that it distributes to Experience Sioux Falls, (formerly Sioux Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau). The BID is $2 per room per night.

The lodging receipts declined significantly in May from 2019. The BID revenue declined by about $100,000 in May from May 2018 and May 2019, Pritchett said.

Entertainment tax revenue drops

Lodging and bars each account for about 10% of the entertainment tax revenue, Pritchett said. Restaurants account for 50% to round out the top three contributors.

City of Sioux Falls graphic.

Entertainment tax revenue decreased by 47% in May and was down by 24% in the prior month.

“Our modeling was (a decrease) up to 60%,” Pritchett said. The 60% decrease was projected very early during the pandemic to make sure the city didn’t under project, he said.

“We tried to be very conservative,” Pritchett said.

Pritchett said at the June 23 city informational meeting that he expects entertainment tax revenue to increase.

A return shift in consumer spending?

Pritchett said consumers should return to some of their pre-COVID-19 spending habits.

People will return to bars and restaurants and will buy less liquor from a store, Pritchett said as an example.

So where liquor stores had that 74% in sales in April, that increase should decline and sales at drinking establishments should bounce back from that 74% decrease in April.

The shift in such spending shouldn’t create an overall loss in sales because while less is spent at a liquor store, more will be spent at drinking establishments.

“…it’s less expensive to buy a bottle of liquor than have three or four glasses at a bar,” Pritchett said.

What’s on hold and ahead?

Projected decreases in sales and use tax revenue prompted the city to place about $10.5 million in capital improvement projects on hold and $3.5 million in capital projects tied to the entertainment tax on hold.

Pritchett said most of the $3.5 million in projects for the entertainment tax revenue are improvements at venues such as the Washington Pavilion and Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

The city will watch the progress of the entertainment tax to determine if any of those types of projects move forward.

The city has already released about $3 million of the $10.5 million set aside for capitol improvement projects, Pritchett said at a June 23 city informational meeting.

Some of the released projects include $1.2 million for an overlay on 41st Street from Western Avenue to Minnesota Avenue and $500,000 for land acquisition for a future trail development in east side corridor and improvements at Levitt and Upper Falls Park.

Gov. Kristi Noem has said at three news conferences this week on the CARES Act money that the pandemic is still happening in the state. Noem has said she expects continued waves of COVID-19 cases.

“We’re going to continue to watch very carefully,” Pritchett said of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pritchett said cases will increase in the future, in part because of increased testing, the key piece is the hospitalization rate.

South Dakota Department of Health graphic.

The hospitalization rates in the Sioux Falls area and in the state have been very low, Pritchett said.

Noem said this week that the need for hospital beds for COVID-19 patients is much lower than originally anticipated early in the pandemic.