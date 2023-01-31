SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The eastern side of downtown Sioux Falls could look different in the future.

The Riverline District, or area southwest of 10th and Cliff, is being eyed for major development.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says the city’s downtown has seen tremendous growth and success over the last several decades.

“We’re about as far north as we can go to The Falls, and we’ve gone west. Now, we’re looking to go east,” Sioux Falls mayor Paul TenHaken said.

On Tuesday, local leaders announced purchase agreements have been secured for two parcels of land: the Department of Social Services campus and land once known as Stadium Court.

The earnest money has been put down by several organizations.

This land would be part of the Riverline District.

A committee called Friends of the Riverline District will study the opportunities for the area.

“Development could include year-round recreation access, it could include housing, business developments, and it could include opportunities for professional or amateur sports,” Friends of the Riverline District member Tom Hurlbert said.

According to the Riverline District’s website, Drake Springs pool and the future Sioux Falls Skate Park would only be enhanced by the project.

Making sure there are family-friendly opportunities in the Riverline District will be a priority.

“We think it can empower economic development and really be a catalyst for neighborhood revitalization, particularly the Whittier neighborhood it could be a really fantastic opportunity,” Hurlbert said.

The group is asking the public to offer feedback and ideas.

“The Riverline District has potential for public/private partnerships and development, but this is where we need your help. We need you to dream big and let us know what you want this area to look like,” Friends of the Riverline District co-chair Lynne Keller Forbes said.

The group says it will give people opportunities to provide input in the year ahead.

You can also weigh in online.

