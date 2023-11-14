SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the holiday season nearing, many are looking for resources when if comes to finding food. That includes students at the University of South Dakota.

Spencer Pigman is the External Vice President of Charlie’s Cupboard, a student-run organization designed to supply USD students in need with food.

Pigman told KELOLAND News how it was that he got involved with Charlie’s Cupboard.

“In high school I volunteered for Feeding South Dakota in Rapid City, and I loved it — just being able to package meals for people in need — just help out those that are less fortunate, is a great feeling,” said Pigman.

When he got to USD, Pigman got involved with the Vermillion Downtown Food Pantry before getting involved with Charlie’s Cupboard.

The pantry is open twice a week, on Mondays from 2pm to 6pm and Thursdays from 4pm to 6pm. “Thursdays are our main day that we’re open,” said Pigman. “Monday, we have a smaller pop-up shop, but it’s mainly for people who can’t come on Thursdays — that’s usually between 150 to 200 students per week that we serve.”

Charlie’s Cupboard operates are some level throughout the entire year, with Pigman explaining that even during the summer months, when most students are gone, there is an effort to provide services.

“We have a much smaller delivery option, where people can send emails with specific needs and then we can deliver those out during the summer,” Pigman said.

The holiday season is another time when many student leave the University, but not all are gone.

“A lot of students do go home over those periods,” said Pigman, “but there’s also a large majority of those international students who can’t go home — or students who stay on campus — they may not have that family aspect of the holidays.”

Pigman says that Charlie’s Cupboard tried to provide the Thanksgiving essentials to these students.

“Last year, Smithfield Foods graciously donated a lot of turkey,” said Pigman. “We have a couple of turkeys this year — not as much as the previous year — we’re hoping to get more in the following weeks.”

Turkeys are not the only thing the organization is in need of though.

“Toilet paper’s a big one. That’s always a need,” said Pigman.

Other items he mentioned include:

Paper towels

Dish and laundry detergent

Feminine hygiene products

Toothbrushes and toothpaste

OTCs such as Advil and Tylenol

Deodorant

Shampoo and conditioner

Towards the beginning and end of semesters, Charlie’s Cupboard will put out donation boxes on campus, but if you’d like to get food or supplies to the group outside of those, Pigman explained the options.

“We are in the continuing education building,” Pigman said. “During the hours we are open, there will always be someone there where you can bring donations,” he said. Otherwise you can email the group at CharliesCupboard@usd.edu to set up a time to have donations picked up.