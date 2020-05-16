What you can’t yet do at Sioux Falls parks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We saw some beautiful weather in Sioux Falls today, the kind that makes you want to be outside.

On Friday night KELOLAND News talked with Kelby Mieras, park operations manager with the City of Sioux Falls. We asked, when it comes to gathering at Sioux Falls parks, what can people not do that they used to be able to do before the pandemic?

“Really the only thing that’s not allowed within our park system at this point is organized league play on our athletic fields … the fields are still open for use, for casual use, but at this point no organized play is allowed on those fields,” Mieras said.

That includes both adult and youth leagues. One of the people at Dunham Park Friday night in western Sioux Falls is Gina Benz, who’s watching her son practice.

“He’s practicing with his baseball team,” Benz said. “They only have half the team out tonight and last night they had the other half out, so that they can social distance.”

As she points out, baseball is a sport that naturally includes distance.

“I don’t have a lot of concerns with baseball because it is so spread out, the fans can spread out greatly as well, and I know the baseball league has put together a lot of regulations to keep them spread out,” Benz said.

Mieras says parks are ready for people to visit “responsibly.”

“I think they really just need to focus on personal responsibility, and they need to make sure that they’re doing what they can to social distance from others that they’re not within their household,” Mieras said. “They need to wash their hands when they get done.”

Mieras says that leagues will learn in two weeks whether or not organized league play can happen this summer.