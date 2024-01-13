SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the recent snow, freezing temperatures, and high winds, the Sioux Falls School District is preparing students for a potential remote learning day, which would be the first one since the pandemic.

“Last year, we took time to develop remote learning guidance for our teachers and spent time at each level of what that looks like so we could implement it this year during days so that we can predict that we’re going to have, that we could possibly have snow or a weather cancelation,” says Assistant Superintendent SFSD Teresa Boysen.

Boysen says the school district will send home the needed supplies for students when they see bad weather on the horizon.

“If we can predict it looks like tomorrow we might have too much snow or the wind chills are too cold that we won’t have school, we send those devices home. If we can’t predict it and we don’t send devices home, then it’s a typical regular snow day with no educational teaching,” says Boysen.

While the school district is sending home the supplies for a remote learning day, that does not guarantee that classes will be remote.

However, if the weather is bad and in-person classes do get canceled, students have been using the online curriculum this school year so they are prepared to study from home. By 9:00 AM, the information they need will be uploaded to the student’s Canvas platform, and students will have the day to complete their work. If students are struggling with some of their work or have questions, they will not be left without help.

“So from nine to three, the teachers are available through the canvas platform or email to communicate with parents or students if they have questions,” says Boysen.

Keeping snow days to a minimum and helping students preserve their summer vacation.

