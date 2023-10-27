SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO)–It’s a Saturday full of Halloween fun all over Sioux Falls, including a new yearly haunted house tradition at a local car dealership.



A look behind the scenes at all of the work Schulte Subaru is doing to host its huge drive through haunted house Saturday night in Your Money Matters.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Our staff are amazing for helping us,” Mike and Sarah Schulte said.

It takes a lot of hands and many hours to transform this dealership into a thing of nightmares.

“We start Thursday night, so we have Thursday night, all day Friday and three quarters of the day on Saturday,” the Schultes said.

But planning this all ahead of time is also months in the making.

“We build a lot of the props usually about a month before. We did a lot of the design work, a lot of the pneumatics, a lot of air pneumatics, things like that ahead of time,” Jeremy Brech said.

DJ Jer Events joined in on setting up this event for a second year, stepping up the production level of the haunted house.

“It built into a lot more than just lighting, now more of the electronics, the virtual stuff, a lot of the components and the design class, we got to build a lot of things,” Brech said.

“We’ve got some really cool animatronics, some awesome special effects and some really cool live acting,” the Schultes said.

Whether it’s ghosts and goblins or severed limbs, the Schultes clearly have plenty of Halloween props and animatronics that they actually store all year long just waiting for this event. It’s just one of many expenses that it takes to put this thing on every year.

“Since we’ve gotten so large, we do have some corporate sponsors from other businesses in Sioux Falls that help us put the productions on. Because even though it’s free to the public, it still costs about $100,000 to put on,” the Schultes said.

That includes more than $10,000 worth of candy they’ll hand out to the thousands of people lined up to get a look at what the Schultes come up with every Halloween.

“When we saw people waiting in line for two, three hours to come through the event, we just felt compelled to every year make it bigger and better,” the Schultes said.

This year’s theme is the Sum of All Fears; the drive through haunted house will run from 5 pm until 11 pm Saturday evening.



While the event is free, they are collecting donations for the St. Francis House and will also be selling hot dog meals with all proceeds going to the same charity.