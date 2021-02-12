What caught Bob Mercer’s attention in Pierre this week

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Possible changes to two legislative committees and one commission have grabbed the attention of KELOLAND Capitol News Bureau reporter Bob Mercer this week.

KELOLAND’s Dan Santella: “Bob what grabbed your attention in particular at the South Dakota state legislature this week?”

Mercer: “Kind of an odd issue: the Republicans have a super majority in both chambers, and they’re going through and running a few bills that take away partisan protection for Democrats.”

House Bill 1115 would allow for more than four Game, Fish and Parks commissioners to be from the same party. Senate Bill 85 would allow for more than three members of the same party in both the Senate and the House to be on the Retirement Laws Committee. Senate Bill 97 would do the same for the State-Tribal Relations Committee. Mercer also addressed medical marijuana.

Mercer: “The Republicans, including the governor, they’ve come up with a plan to delay medical marijuana from taking effect in 2021. They want to push it back to 2022.”

Mercer wrote about this in more detail on KELOLAND.com. There are 16 legislative days left on the session’s schedule.