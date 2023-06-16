SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department is reminding everyone that motorized vehicles are not allowed on the recreational bike trail, but there are some exceptions.

This time of year, the bike trail is busy with many people out walking, running and riding. But did you know there are regulations as to what type of bikes, scooters or other modes of transportation you can use?

Brett Kollars, assistant director of the Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Department, says the ruling comes down to one main thing.

“What’s permitted on our recreation trail — all motorized vehicles are prohibited on the recreation trail, with the exception being a class one e-bicycle,” Kollars said.

According to Spoke-N-Sport, a class one e-bike is pedal assist only up to 20 MPH. Class two and three are faster e-bikes that are not permitted on the trail, according to city ordinance.

“E-bikes are becoming more popular, and thus the rise and concern of safety on the recreation trail. It’s an important issue to stay in front of,” Kollars said.

“There’s all types of users using the trail today that extends from, you know, your traditional bike commuter or walkers, people out there with strollers, joggers, that sort of thing,” Oien said.

Aside from following the regulations and the types of equipment you can use on the trail, they say it’s just best to use proper etiquette and be courteous.

“Take care when you’re passing other riders, keep your speeds reasonable, especially when you’re in traffic and that sort of thing. I don’t think it comes down so much to the type of equipment being used, but to how the users are using it and interacting with other trail users. You know, a mom with a stroller can be just as dangerous as a person riding an e-bike going 30 MPH. Obviously, as speeds increase, reaction times decrease,” Oien said.

“We’re talking about being courteous to one another on a rec trail. We do have a speed limit at 15 MPH. I’d just like to promote the use of safe speeds. It is a shared use path, so stay to the right, announce when you’re passing one another. If you’re stopped, step off of the trail,” Kollars said.

Authorized vehicles on the levees for maintenance, patrolling, and flood emergency purposes are allowed on the trail.