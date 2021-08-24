Wettest Pattern of the Summer Ahead: Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, August 24th

Numerous areas of showers and thunderstorms have moved across northern and eastern KELOLAND the past 24 hours. You can see the impact on our Lightning Tracker system on VIPIR.

The rain areas in the south have been more spotty. It has been nice to see the rain falling in some of our driest areas.

Here are the 24 hour rainfall totals as of 7am.

Futurecast shows much of the rain today in MN, but many areas will stay dry as a cold front moves across the region. However, scattered rain may return to central KELOLAND tomorrow. Better chances of rain will be found in KELOLAND on Thursday and Friday. We expect additional rain by late Saturday into early Sunday with the next cold front.

This active weather pattern is being helped by the contrast in temperature across the plains. Cooler than normal weather will remain in place to our north and west. Warmer and above normal temperatures can be found to our south and east. That places KELOLAND in a favorable zone for shower and thunderstorm chances in the 7-10 day forecast.

You can see the individual systems moving across the country on the map below. Notice the tropical system toward the end of the animation in Texas. That could also bring more rain to parts of the central United States toward Labor Day Weekend.

Stay cool today as highs stay in the 90s in much of central and eastern KELOLAND.

This is certainly one of the most active 7 day forecasts we’ve had for a long time. We are hopeful this will help ease the drought conditions to some degree as we watch the rain chances ahead.