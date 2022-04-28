The big weather story is the chance of rain over the next few days. The latest data this morning suggests a large shield of rain, some of it locally heavy. Our best chance of some 2″ inch rainfall will be central South Dakota.

Keep in mind the 30 day precipitation totals are already much above normal in the north.

We do expect a few scattered showers and thunderstorms starting this afternoon in the southeast. Those hits of rain will diminish overnight, with new showers and thunderstorms developing in central KELOLAND tomorrow. The rain will slowly expand eastward tomorrow night.

As the system wraps in some colder air, there could be some snow on the cold side of the storm. There will be very strong winds in Rapid City on Saturday, gusting over 50mph.

The chance of rain in Pierre looks very good. When you see the stats below, the probability of 2″ of rain is very good. In fact, the chance of 1″ rain is statistically 100%.

There will still be some snow, especially in the northern Black Hills where a winter storm watch is in effect.

The snow potential does expand into central SD on Saturday, but will likely stay as a slushy coating. We’ll continue to watch.

Temperatures will remain below normal into early next week. As long as this storm track remains active, we’ll see more 50s ahead, with occasional warmer days.

The 10 day forecast is about as wet as we’ve seen in long time in the plains.