Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Coronavirus
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
First responders conduct water rescue training
Video
Top Stories
‘I wish you had more time to love me, to love your daughter’: George Floyd’s uncle remembers his nephew
Video
Adjusting to working from home
Video
Lake Poinsett Estates welcoming back campers after recovering from large floods from two years ago
Video
Minnesota woman facing aggravated assault charge
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
SportsZone
Scoreboard
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2020
South Dakota All Star
The KELO Cup
VENN Gaming News
Top Stories
Augustana baseball preparing for NCAA Tournament
Video
Top Stories
West Central advances to state defeating Tea Area 20-0
Video
Class ‘B’ Region Final to be featured as KELOLAND.com Game of the Week
Road to Sioux Falls Stadium – Class ‘B’ baseball playoff bracket
Video
Augustana Softball sets sights on another National Championship
Video
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
Falls Park
KELOLAND.com Original
Top Stories
Easy on the eyes: Increased screen-time leads to eye strain in the era of COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
First@4: Search for car involved in hit and run; Active COVID-19 cases drop below 500; South Dakota High School Baseball Class ‘B’ playoffs
Video
Top Stories
Brookings man, 83, grows his 12 acre garden for those in need
Video
SFSD to graduate 1,540 students indoors with masks
Video
Class ‘B’ Region Final to be featured as KELOLAND.com Game of the Week
Road to Sioux Falls Stadium – Class ‘B’ baseball playoff bracket
Video
Community
Remarkable Women of KELOLAND
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Keep KELOLAND Warm
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
KELOLAND Pets
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
NCAA Basketball Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Business Beat
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
Be On The Show
Top Stories
Across the Table with Nate Welch
Video
Top Stories
Try this grilled eggplant pizza during your next cookout
Video
Scams new college grads should look out for
Video
Legacy Law Firm knows planning your senior years is more than just wills and estates
Video
Spilling the tea: Sweater check and Mercury retrograde
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Online Services
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
West Central advances to state defeating Tea Area 20-0
Top Stories
Posted:
May 25, 2021 / 11:06 PM CDT
/
Updated:
May 25, 2021 / 11:06 PM CDT
TEA, S.D. — West Central Defeats Tea Area 20-0.
no iframe support!
See Full Weather Forecast
Trending Stories
25 children reported missing in South Dakota just this month
Video
Minnesota woman facing aggravated assault charge
Video
Road to Sioux Falls Stadium – Class ‘B’ baseball playoff bracket
Video
Hideaway Hills residents react to court victory regarding the mine collapse lawsuit
Video
Sioux Falls City Council holds first discussion on medical marijuana
Video
Don't Miss!
Bryce, Zion & the Grand Canyon
Faces of COVID-19
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Emily’s Hope
KELOLAND Investigates
More Don't Miss
Tweets by KELOSports