West Central advances to state defeating Tea Area 20-0

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Last year brought countless cancellations and pandemic postponements in the world of weddings, but that's made 2021 a summer season packed full of weddings catching up from last year. In tonight's Eye on KELOLAND, how some couples are getting creative to make their big day happen this year.

"They came out with this beautiful platter that said, will you marry me on it and the ring was on the dessert, my ring actually fell in," Sioux Falls bride-to-be Maria Renteria said.