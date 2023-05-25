SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) During the summer construction season, the City of Sioux Falls is also working to make the community more inclusive for all.

Vicki Stewart has spent her whole life in a wheelchair. She knows how hard it can be to get around certain parts of town.

“I know that I really have to pay close attention to what I’m doing. And where I’m going. I’m usually looking down trying to avoid those cracks in the sidewalk or the holes even,” Stewart said.

Which is why she says projects like this are so important. Crews have been working to replace the sidewalk between Minnesota to Western Avenue since the end of April.

This 1.2 million dollar project is part of the City’s annual ADA compliance budget.

“With each of those projects, we’ve got sidewalk improvements, ADA ramps. So we’re doing lots of work everywhere,” Phillips said.

Over the last 10 years, the City has worked to replace and repair sidewalks and ramps all over Sioux Falls.

“We’re making progress. And that’s the whole point of a transition plan and is to look at where you’re at and see how you can get better, and then make progress towards being fully accessible,” said Wes Phillips, Principal Engineer with the City of Sioux Falls.

“It’s not just people in wheelchairs, either. It’s people who have this visual disabilities or who are blind, and maybe use the white cane, it’s really important to have good sidewalks,” Stewart said.

The construction along 41st Street is expected to be completed by the end of August.