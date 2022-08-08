Areas of locally heavy rain over the weekend made an impact in KELOLAND. You can see the result of the heavy rain in Sioux Falls on our Falls Park time-lapse yesterday.

The heaviest weekend rain fell in the spots shaded in yellow and orange on the map below. While many of you were thankful for the rain, others that picked up less than .50″ (shaded in blue below) are still quite dry in parts of southern KELOLAND in particular.

The list below shows a few rain totals from Sunday.

The numbers were also bigger across the border into extreme northern Iowa and southern MN where 1-3″ totals were found.

Over the past 90 days, KELOLAND as a whole is still running close to normal, although there are certainly much drier areas closer to the Nebraska border.

The hot weather and above average temperatures tends to increase drought stress in La Nina years like this one.

Futurecast stays rain-free the next couple of days as temperatures turn hotter in western SD tomorrow.

We are likely going to see more heat building to our west and south toward the end of the week. However, a shot of rain may dent these temperatures from North Dakota into Minnesota starting Thursday into Friday. We’ll keep watching that trend in the coming days.

Here are the details of the forecast.