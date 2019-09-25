Wednesday, September 25 Ag Markets

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- If you're looking for a part-time, flexible job, the Sioux Falls School District could use you in one of its classrooms.

The district is working hard to hire dozens of new substitute teachers. Becky Dorman with the district says people with bachelor's degrees are preferred. If you have some college experience with positive references, that can also go a long way. The position pays between $110-$120 a day.