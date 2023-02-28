

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Accumulated Winter Season Severity Index, or the AWSSI, looks at several factors including temperatures. It also factors in the amount of snow and how long it stays on the ground.

The black line on this chart represents this winter in Sioux Falls, which has an AWSSI number of 1181 which is in the extreme category.

This is also among the top 20% of worst winters. The winter of 1968 and ’69, which you can see in orange was the worst winter on record, with a number of 1565. The yellow line is the winter of 2009 and 2010 which was close behind with a number of 1325.

This chart compares winters in Aberdeen.

The black line is this season, which is among the top 40-percent of worst winters with a number of 1199.

The winter of ’68 and ’69, in or orange, put Aberdeen at 1247. 2009 into 2010 put Aberdeen at 1318, yellow. Last year at this time , the number was almost half, at 809, in red.

It’s a different story in Rapid City. The black line is this winter, which has an AWSSI number of 563. This is the bottom edge of the severe, bordering on average. In 68′ to ’69, shown by the orange line, Rapid City saw a value of 583. The yellow line is 2009 and ’10, which saw a number of 673.

Keep in mind, this winter’s numbers can still change.

While most of us have nice weather the next week, some areas of northern South Dakota have light snow today and tomorrow.