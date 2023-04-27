SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Last week’s weather postponed some of the outside activities. But today volunteers with POET hit the city for their 3rd annual Earth Day cleanup event.

“We say a lot we like to live like it’s Earth Day every day,” said Miranda Broin, Director of External Communications at POET.

Armed with gloves and trash bags, volunteers with POET hit the trails of Fawick Park. This is a collaborative event with the City of Sioux Falls.

“Folks on the POET team are really proud to be a part of the Sioux Falls community. This time of year, you have snow melting, you have a lot of wind and you know, trash gets blown all over,” Broin said. “So it’s a little bit disheartening to drive around the city and, and see some areas that need a little love.”

Volunteers each filled a bag with trash gathered from the Big Sioux River and the surrounding area.

“I like to get outside. I think that this a great way to do that and get some activity a part of your day. But also, while making a small difference in this big community,” said Ashley Risse, volunteer.

“We really enjoy and look forward to every year so it’s the best part I think is to see how much of an impact we ended up making,” said Shelby Christopherson, volunteer.

While this event is tied to Earth Day, volunteers say the community can contribute to a greener city all year round.

“If there’s something on the ground, it’s always best practice to pick it up, you know, because we don’t need it, you know? And then there’s plenty of opportunities within the community to get involved and help keep this place perfect,” Christopherson said.

Around 120 volunteers participated in the Earth Day celebration.

Volunteers were also at Drake Springs and Tower Park here in Sioux Falls. Earth Day activities were held at all POET facilities across the Midwest.